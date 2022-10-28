The Yuba Sutter Symphony Fall Classics concert scheduled to take place next weekend will feature a “world-renowned harpist,” according to organizers.

With shows at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City and another at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Yuba College, the Fall Classics concert under the direction of Corey Kersting will feature Anna Maria Mendieta.

