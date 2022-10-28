The Yuba Sutter Symphony Fall Classics concert scheduled to take place next weekend will feature a “world-renowned harpist,” according to organizers.
With shows at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City and another at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Yuba College, the Fall Classics concert under the direction of Corey Kersting will feature Anna Maria Mendieta.
The concert is free to the public and donations will be accepted. Thanks to a grant from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Mendieta also will also “make appearances at local schools” on Nov. 3 and 4.
“American harpist Anna Maria Mendieta is a soloist, orchestral musician, recording artist and teacher,” Chris Kersting, vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society and Yuba Sutter Symphony, said in a news release. “She is the principal harpist with the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera and has performed with many symphony orchestras and chamber music groups in the United States and abroad including the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Opera & Ballet, Russian National Orchestra, and Russian State Ballet.”
With Mendieta as the featured soloist, the Yuba Sutter Symphony will be performing works from her “Tango del Cielo” album, featuring works from Spain and Argentina, including several pieces by renowned composer Astor Piazzola. She also will be playing the harp during the symphony selections of “Carmen Suite #1” by Georges Bizet and “Capriccio Espagnol” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
“Ms. Mendieta has been featured by the American Harp Society to perform for their National Conference and in 2013 was awarded a special grant commission for a concerto to be composed for her,” Kersting said. “Ms. Mendieta is the only harpist to have twice received the ‘Matz Memorial Award’ from Lyon & Healy Harp Company for ‘Outstanding Achievement.’ Ms. Mendieta is the winner of four Global Music Awards, three Clouzine International Music Awards, two Fox Music USA Latin Music Awards, two LIT International Music Awards, among others.”