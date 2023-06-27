The annual tradition of the Yuba Sutter Symphony providing a free patriotic concert at the Yuba City Town Square Fountain will continue this year on the Fourth of July.
Set to start at 10:15 a.m., the concert will follow the traditional Children’s Parade that takes place in the city. Last year, during the parade, music accompanied an outpouring of families and children on American-themed bicycles traveling down Plumas Street all the way to the Town Square Fountain.
The concert this year will be under the direction of Corey Kersting.
“This is one of my favorite concerts of the year as it provides such a great way to begin the holiday festivities,” Kersting said in a statement. “People of all ages are there waving flags, singing along, and celebrating our nation’s birthday.”
At the concert, the Yuba Sutter Symphony is expected to play patriotic music that includes “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “God Bless America,” and the finale of the “1812 Overture.”
“Those attending are invited to bring their own lawn chair, watch the conclusion of the Children’s Parade, enjoy free refreshments and listen to a collection of patriotic pieces,” organizers said. “As always, children will be given an opportunity to conduct the orchestra as they play ‘Stars and Stripes Forever.’”
Kersting encouraged those who plan to attend the free concert to dress in red, white and blue “as we experience a bit of Americana.”