The annual tradition of the Yuba Sutter Symphony providing a free patriotic concert at the Yuba City Town Square Fountain will continue this year on the Fourth of July.

Set to start at 10:15 a.m., the concert will follow the traditional Children’s Parade that takes place in the city. Last year, during the parade, music accompanied an outpouring of families and children on American-themed bicycles traveling down Plumas Street all the way to the Town Square Fountain.

Tags

Recommended for you