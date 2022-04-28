The third annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 8 p.m. in downtown Marysville. The event will encompass five city blocks between 1st and 3rd Street and is anticipated to host over 3,000 guests.
Wally Alvarado is used to planning events like this in Sacramento and other surrounding cities but, being from the Yuba Sutter area, wanted to bring something back to his own town.
“It felt better doing this where I’m from,’’ said Alvarado. “I felt more love from the community than I did doing it in other places.”
The first two years Alvarado hustled to book most of the vendors. But this year, he said his phone and emails were swamped with people wanting to be a part of this event.
“Things just keep getting bigger and better,” Alvarado said excitedly.
Guests are invited to come enjoy music, explore the kids zone, check out some cool cars, and of course eat tacos. Alvarado said there will be around 50 vendors with twice as many tacos as last year. Contests include the chihuahua beauty contest and the taco eating contest which is rumored to boast some competing city officials. A corn hole tournament has also been added which guests can take advantage of throughout the day. The beer garden will be back with local brewers, and this year a large stage will be set up to host live bands.
“Our goal is to see the community out, families out, and surrounding businesses making money,” said Alvarado. “And I think the variety of events this year will make people want to stay all day long.”
Alvarado hoped that the community would continue to enjoy the event and that it would help him get to know more people in the area.