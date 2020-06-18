The Yuba-Sutter area is about to make history on a travel show.
Visit Yuba-Sutter, the local travel and tourism bureau, announced that the A+E Networks History Channel travel show, “It’s How You Get There” will begin filming in the area next month.
“What we hope the show will do is highlight that we have a pretty cool place to live,” said Cindy Paine, Visit Yuba-Sutter’s tourism coordinator. “There’s more to see and do than a lot of people realize.”
Visit Yuba-Sutter posted about the project on their Facebook page saying that filming will take place July 7-10 and that more details would be announced soon. The air date has yet to be announced.
“Can’t wait to explore Yuba Sutter,” was a comment left on the Visit Yuba-Sutter Facebook post about the show by the administrator of the TV show’s Facebook page.
Paine said the show contacted her back in November asking for ideas about things to highlight in the area but the pandemic pushed the production schedule.
“March or April was the original plan for them to come and film but that got switched due to COVID-19,” Paine said. “We gave them some ideas and an itinerary about some things to highlight about why they should come here and what’s cool about the area.”
She said one of the benefits of the program coming to the area is that Visit Yuba-Sutter will get to use the History Channel branding to feature the show on their website and social media platforms as well as have access to some of the footage.
“We will be able to say, ‘as seen on the History Channel’ when we’re talking about the show on our website and social media,” she said.
Paine said specific production details have yet to be released.
The Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association is the head organization that oversees Visit Yuba-Sutter. The Visit Yuba-Sutter website was designed by MC2 Design Group out of Chico.
For more information on Visit Yuba-Sutter, go to www.Facebook.com/YubaSutterVisitorsBureau/.
For more information on “It’s How You Get There,” visit www.itshowyougetthere.com.