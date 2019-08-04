Yuba-Sutter residents will take to the neighborhood streets this Tuesday for a chance to meet law enforcement and their neighbors.
The National Night Out event – celebrated all over the country – kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The annual event is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the NNO website. Its goal is to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors under positive circumstances with millions of people taking part all over the country.
Here’s a list of community and neighborhood-minded events:
Marysville
- Hunter’s Landing Apartments, 1205 E 22nd St. This will be the first stop for Marysville police, firefighters and city council members, with a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog. This community event will host face painting, a waterslide and crafts and games for kids.
- Life Building Center, 131 F St. Marysville police will arrive to this neighborhood barbecue around 7:20 p.m.
Yuba City
- The city of Yuba City is hosting a block party at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd. From 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., residents can take part in family games (like giant Jenga and giant soccer dart), food trucks, cotton candy and a kids’ bounce house.
- Richland Housing Community Center, Miles Avenue, off of Garden Highway. This annual event boasts a wide array of kid-friendly games, vendor booths, a potluck raffle and visits with local emergency responders. For those bringing a potluck dish, have it ready and brought to the community center no later than 4:45 p.m.
- Mahal Plaza, 1719 Franklin Ave. The apartment complex in southwest Yuba City hosts an annual event with potluck barbecue, games, a bounce house and basketball games. From 5 p.m.-8 p.m., residents can meet Yuba City police and firefighters, as well as McGruff the Crime Dog. This is a sugar-sweetened beverage, candy and tobacco-free event, but residents may bring any food or side dish like rice or salad.
- Bridge Coffee and Clark, 101 Clark Ave. The 2-year-old local business is hosting its first National Night Out event with live music on its patio and Rolling Stone wood-fired pizza from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Yuba County
There are several NNO events planned in Yuba County, most geared toward their local neighborhoods:
- Lincoln Pointe Apartments, 4277 Larson St. from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Enjoy barbecue and a bounce house for kids.
- Villa Seville Mobile Home Park, 2295 McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst. From 6 p.m.-7 p.m. enjoy a ice cream social.
- JMC Orchard in the Edgewater subdivision, 5608 Cobbler Lane. From 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. people can take part in a potluck and waterslide.
- Olivehurst Apartments, 5086 Chestnut Road. The complex is hosting a potluck from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
- East Linda Garden Apartments, 6035 College View Drive. There will be food and games hosted from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Richard Donahue Park at Wheeler Ranch Drive. This potluck will be hosted from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Beverly Terrace Apartments, 5903 Lowe Ave. Hamburgers and kids’ activities will be hosted from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Sutter County
- Morehead Family Community Pool, 7740 Butte House Road. Enjoy free swim from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and a movie in the park at 8:30 p.m. Suter County deputies and dive team, firefighters and California Highway Patrol will be joining in on the fun.
- Pleasant Grove Fire Department, 3100 Howsley Road. The Pleasant Grove and East Nicolaus fire departments are hosting a free barbecue, kid-friendly games, and CPR demonstrations from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Residents will also get the chance to check out fire engines and the REACH helicopter ambulance.
- Live Oak Memorial Park, Pennington Road and O Street. The city of Live Oak is hosting this event complete with free food, free swim, a puppet show, bingo and other games. Residents will also have the chance to meet with Live Oak firefighters, deputies and California Highway Patrol.
- Kristen Court Apartments, 9027 N St., Live Oak. This annual event will host a potluck with residents and law enforcement from 5:45 p.m.-8 p.m.