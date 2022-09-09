Yuba-Sutter Transit recently announced that it has begun a “top-to-bottom study” of its existing network of public transportation services so it can better serve the community and reverse what it called a “negative ridership trend that was greatly accelerated by the pandemic-fueled collapse of 2021.”

This study, called the NextGen Transit Plan, is seeking to better understand how, why, and when people travel in Yuba and Sutter counties. Its purpose is to make specific recommendations on the “optimal design and scope of the local transit system that would best meet those needs within realistic financial constraints,” the transit service said.

