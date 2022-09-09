Yuba-Sutter Transit recently announced that it has begun a “top-to-bottom study” of its existing network of public transportation services so it can better serve the community and reverse what it called a “negative ridership trend that was greatly accelerated by the pandemic-fueled collapse of 2021.”
This study, called the NextGen Transit Plan, is seeking to better understand how, why, and when people travel in Yuba and Sutter counties. Its purpose is to make specific recommendations on the “optimal design and scope of the local transit system that would best meet those needs within realistic financial constraints,” the transit service said.
“A key objective of the NextGen Transit Plan is to collect as much public input as possible on how Yuba-Sutter Transit’s existing services work and what improvements could better connect the communities served,” officials said in a statement. “As part of that process, Yuba-Sutter Transit is inviting everyone, whether they have ever used their services or not, to complete an online survey regarding public transit in (and beyond) Yuba and Sutter counties.”
Officials said completion of the survey should only take a few minutes and the input given will help shape local mobility improvements in the years ahead.
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZPQ6TJ6. The survey, which is available in English, Spanish and Punjabi, will be available through the end of October, officials said.
“More information and a project timeline are available on the project website at www.yubasutternextgen.com where visitors can also register to receive plan updates including notifications of future input opportunities,” officials said. “All future project work products including the results of the online survey will be posted on this website.”
For more information regarding the NextGen Transit Plan, contact Yuba-Sutter Transit Planning Program Manager Adam Hansen at 530-634-6880 or at adam@yubasuttertransit.com.