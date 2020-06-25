Yuba-Sutter Transit announced its basic general public monthly bus passes for use on all local and rural routes will now be $10 a month.
Monthly bus passes were $30, but Yuba-Sutter Transit received funding through the State Low Carbon Transit Operations Program to fund the $20 subsidy for the three-year demonstration program.
Fare collections are set to resume on July 1 on the local fixed route system. The organization also provides $5 monthly passes for eligible youth, seniors and persons with disabilities – a program funded through grant funds from the Feather River Air Quality Management District.
For information on how to purchase a monthly pass, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 634-6880, email info@yubasuttertransit.com, or go to www.YubaSutterTransit.com.