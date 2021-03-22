Yuba-Sutter Transit is now offering fare-free service to those traveling to or from their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
The free rides, made possible through a coordinated effort with the Yuba and Sutter County Public Health Departments, can be utilized on all services operated by Yuba-Sutter Transit, including Dial-A-Ride, but all service eligibility requirements still apply, according to a release issued by the agency.
To ride free of charge, passengers must present valid confirmation when boarding the bus of their appointment that day at any COVID-19 vaccination site in Yuba or Sutter counties. Appointment card, an email or text with the passenger’s name and appointment information – including date, time, and location – need to be shown to the driver to confirm appointments.
“The driver will acknowledge that the confirmation meets the requirement and that the passenger may continue boarding,” according to Yuba-Sutter Transit.
Companion travelers are not eligible to receive the free fare unless they also have a confirmed vaccination appointment.
The offer will be available through Wednesday, June 30. At that time, the program will be reevaluated to determine if there is still a need for it to continue.
For more information, call 742-2877 or visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.