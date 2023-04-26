California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that Yuba-Sutter Transit was awarded a $13.725 million grant as part of a statewide effort to expand transit and passenger rail service and cut “planet-warming pollution.”
The grant was part of more than $690 million that was awarded to 28 new public transportation projects in disadvantaged communities. The grants were funded through the Transit & Intercity Rail Capital Program.
Officials with Yuba-Sutter Transit said of the $13.725 million it was awarded, $10 million will be used for its NextGen Transit Facility project, $3 million will go toward 15 small battery-electric buses for use on the Yuba-Sutter Transit’s planned on-demand system, and $725,000 will go toward a battery electric commuter bus for use on a planned Highway 65 service to connect with the services operated by Roseville and Placer counties at the Roseville Galleria Transit Center.
Yuba-Sutter Transit said it now has secured about $40 million in grants or specific budget authority toward the estimated $50 million cost of a new zero-emission bus operations, maintenance, and administration facility, which will be located at 6035 Avondale Ave. in Linda.
Officials said other major funding sources include $15 million from a 2022 U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant and $8.5 million from a 2021 state Affordable Housing & Sustainable Communities grant. Yuba-Sutter Transit said the environmental and design work on the new facility is set to begin early next year with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
“California is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment to transform and modernize our transportation infrastructure, creating jobs, alternatives to driving, and reducing pollution,” Newsom said in a statement. “Our state is placing a high priority on investing in public transportation projects that aim to shift away from fossil fuels while making public travel more rider friendly. Today’s announcement not only provides better travel alternatives but also helps to speed up our transition to a cleaner, healthier transportation future for all Californians.”
With a total budget of more than $2.63 billion consisting of federal, state and local funding, officials said the 28 projects, including the Yuba-Sutter Transit project, will “directly benefit disadvantaged communities and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 2 million metric tons – the equivalent of taking more than 445,000 gas-powered cars off the road.”