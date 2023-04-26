California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that Yuba-Sutter Transit was awarded a $13.725 million grant as part of a statewide effort to expand transit and passenger rail service and cut “planet-warming pollution.”

The grant was part of more than $690 million that was awarded to 28 new public transportation projects in disadvantaged communities. The grants were funded through the Transit & Intercity Rail Capital Program.

