Yuba-Sutter Transit announced that it resumed service to the bus stop at J and 4th Street in downtown Sacramento, a news release said.
Due to construction, service to the stop had been suspended. According to the release, that construction is now complete and is safe for both buses and passengers.
For route and schedule information, including service alerts, visit www.yubasuttertransit.com and sign up for email alerts from the “Stay Connected” tab on the homepage or call the Yuba-Sutter Transit service information number at 530-742-2877.