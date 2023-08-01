Officials with Yuba-Sutter Transit said Tuesday that the Preliminary Draft Sacramento Service Plan is available and ready for public review and comment.
The plan, officials said, was developed based on survey responses and an analysis of current ridership patterns and traffic conditions.
“The key features of this service plan include permanent elimination of the six schedules suspended during the pandemic, elimination of one additional morning and afternoon Highway 99 schedule, elimination of the third midday, and minor timepoint adjustments (and some name changes) for the remaining schedules,” transit officials said.
A public hearing to discuss the final draft service plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 during a special meeting of the Yuba-Sutter Transit Board of Directors. The board will meet in the Yuba County Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center located at 915 Eighth St. in Marysville.