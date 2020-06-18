Yuba-Sutter Transit has seen a steady increase of passengers utilizing local routes as more area businesses continue to reopen.
Due to the increase in demand and a 12-person capacity limit on buses because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the organization is planning to operate a limited-stop Route 1 EXPRESS service to increase capacity and speed up transit for cross-town travelers.
Regular Route 1 buses will continue to operate as scheduled, and the two supplemental express buses are scheduled to operate during the peak boarding hours of approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday. The express buses will operate in opposite directions and serve the following five bus stops every half hour between Yuba City and Linda:
– Walton Terminal (Sam’s Club).
– Alturas & Shasta Terminal.
– Yuba County Government Center Terminal.
– D & Second Street (Habitat for Humanity).
– North Beale Transit Center (Walmart).
The new buses will be identified by the “EXPRESS” destination sign and the list of stops will be posted on the side of the bus. The five bus stops will also have signage postage regarding the express route.
Yuba-Sutter Transit said Route 1 EXPRESS is a demonstration service that will operate as drivers and buses are available and scheduling will be adjusted as needed. To confirm availability, passengers should check their Yuba-Sutter Transit DoubleMap app or call 742-2877.