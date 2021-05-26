Yuba-Sutter Transit announced it will cease operations and close its office on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Services will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, June 1.
For more information, contact Yuba-Sutter Transit at 742-2877.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Yuba-Sutter Transit announced it will cease operations and close its office on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Services will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, June 1.
For more information, contact Yuba-Sutter Transit at 742-2877.
Share your views
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.