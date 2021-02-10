Yuba-Sutter Transit is slated to receive a significant amount of funding with the passage of the next national COVID-19 relief bill.
Congressman John Garamendi, a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said part of the rescue bill working its way through legislation will provide funding to transit agencies that have lost an enormous amount of revenue due to COVID-19-related restrictions and loss of ridership because of the pandemic.
“The bill will provide relief so they are able to operate as the pandemic lessens and eventually dissipates,” said Garamendi.
According to Garamendi, Yuba-Sutter Transit will receive $1.5 million.
The bill passed committee on Wednesday and is expected to pass in the House and Senate in the next few weeks.
“The money will be available immediately upon passage of the bill,” said Garamendi.
Garamendi said the Colusa County Transit Authority will also be receiving a portion of a $27 million block grant.
The funds will be distributed by the state, likely based on revenue losses, according to Garamendi.