In observance of César Chávez Day on Friday, Yuba-Sutter Transit said it will not operate any Sacramento services.
All other services, however, will operate as scheduled, officials said.
In observance of César Chávez Day on Friday, Yuba-Sutter Transit said it will not operate any Sacramento services.
All other services, however, will operate as scheduled, officials said.
César Chávez Day was established as a U.S. federal commemorative holiday by former President Barack Obama in 2014. Along with Dolores Huerta, Chávez was a founder of the United Farm Workers of America. Through his advocacy, Chávez drew national attention to the working conditions and wages of agricultural workers.
“Born into poverty and raised by migrant workers, Chávez courageously dedicated his life to improving conditions for workers across the country. Chávez witnessed firsthand the inequities of an economy that only served those at the top and left millions of hardworking Americans behind,” President Joe Biden said in a proclamation in 2022. “... Through strikes, marches, and boycotts, he inspired millions of people across the country to fight for safe and healthy workplaces, better wages, improved workplace protections from sickness and disability, and other core rights and protections.”
For more information about the suspension of Sacramento services on Friday, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-742-2877.
