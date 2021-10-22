As part of an ongoing effort to secure funding for the design and construction of a new facility, the Yuba-Sutter Transit board of directors unanimously approved applying for a grant through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) during a Thursday meeting.
In July, Yuba-Sutter Transit announced it had purchased a 19.7-acre property at 6035 Avondale Ave., Linda, to be the site of its new zero-emission bus facility. The agency has committed to the 100 percent conversion to zero-emission buses by 2035. In addition, a Highway 70 roadway and streets project is expected to impact the existing facility and means the agency must relocate.
Yuba-Sutter Transit Executive Director Keith Martin said the agency is asking for between $12 and $14 million from the FTA grant. Grant applications are due Nov. 19 and awards are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2022. Martin said Yuba-Sutter Transit has a $20 million federal grant pending. The $20 million grant is part of a broader federal program that different types of non-transit projects can apply for. Other funding sources the agency is looking into are grants, loans and creative financing.
“We’re working through all of those things,” Martin said.
The estimated cost of the entire project including design, construction and equipment is $42.5 million, according to Martin.
In other business:
– Staff provided directors an update on the impact of COVID-19 on ridership. Martin said ridership went up in August and September with more students returning to the classroom but ridership is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. Average weekday ridership was up 33 percent in August 2021 compared to August 2020 and up 35 percent in September 2021 compared to September 2020. Yuba-Sutter Transit offers reduced service on Saturdays and no service on Sundays.
– Yuba-Sutter Transit will be offering free rides on its local fixed routes and rural routes from Nov. 22-27 and Dec. 20-31. Dial-A-Ride and Sacramento Commuter services will maintain normal fares during those two time periods, according to Martin.