The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate improved last month, decreasing from 13.5 percent in July to 10.7 percent in August.
The local rate was better than the state’s average (11.6 percent) but lagged behind the national average (8.5 percent). Despite the local improvement, the rate was nearly double what it was for the same month in 2019, when there were 9,800 more available jobs across all industries.
Sutter County had an unemployment rate of 10.7 percent in August, ranking it 43rd out of 58 counties.
Yuba County had an unemployment rate of 10.8 percent, ranking it 45th in the state.
The area had 900 more available jobs in August when compared to the month prior, all of which were in the non-farming industry. Those industries included government (1,000 jobs), educational and health services (200), and mining, logging and construction (100).
Industries that saw job losses included trade, transportation and utilities (300 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (100).
Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 11 percent, ranking it 49th in the state for August.