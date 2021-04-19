The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate saw a slight improvement in March though it still lags behind the state and national average.
In March, the area’s unemployment rate was 10 percent, which was down from February’s rate of 10.3 percent. The state’s unemployment rate for the month was 8.2 percent, and the national average was 6.2 percent.
Yuba County ended the month with a 9.7 percent unemployment rate, ranking it 43rd out of the state’s 58 counties. Sutter County had a 10.1 percent unemployment rate, ranking it 50th in the state.
Educational and Health Services saw a month-over-month reduction of 300 jobs in March, making it the only local industry to see a loss of available positions in March.
Overall, the area saw the creation of 500 available positions across all industries. The farming sector accounted for 300 additional jobs in March. Other industries that saw job growth included mining, logging and construction (100 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (200); leisure and hospitality (100); and government (100).
Still, the area had 4,200 fewer jobs in March 2021 than the same month a year prior. The area also saw a 5.2 percent reduction in its civilian labor force in March compared to the same month in 2020, along with a 1.4 percent increase in its civilian unemployment.
Colusa County ended March with the highest unemployment rate in the state at 21.4 percent.