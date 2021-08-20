The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate improved in July while the state unemployment rate stayed the same, according to the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
The area’s unemployment rate was 8.6 percent in July, down from a revised 9 percent in June. The unemployment rate was 8.5 percent in Sutter County and 8.8 percent in Yuba County. Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 10.6 percent in July. The state unemployment rate was 7.6 percent in July.
Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in July. Leisure and hospitality increased by 56,600 jobs and continued to have the state’s largest month-over increase for the sixth straight month. Manufacturing lost 4,500 jobs -- the largest month-over job reduction, according to the EDD.
The Yuba-Sutter area lost 200 jobs across all industries in July. The area gained 900 total farm jobs but lost 1,100 total non-farm jobs. The largest loss in jobs came in the government sector where 1,400 jobs were lost in July. Mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services all saw increases of 100 jobs in July, according to the EDD.