The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate increased in December following a loss of jobs across all industries.
The area’s unemployment rate was 10.7 percent, up from 8.6 percent in November. The local rate was higher than both the state and national averages for December, which were 8.8 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.
Yuba County’s unemployment rate was 10.4 percent, ranking it 45 out of 58 counties in the state. Sutter County had a rate of 10.9 percent for the month, ranking it 51st in the state.
The farming industry saw a loss of 400 available jobs for the month. Other industries that saw job losses included leisure and hospitality (300 jobs); mining, logging and construction (100); professional and business services (100); educational and health services (100); and other services (100).
The only industries to see job growth were government (400 jobs), and trade, transportation and utilities (200).
Compared to December 2019, the Yuba-Sutter area had 9,100 fewer jobs at the end of 2020.
Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 15.5 percent in December, ranking it 57th in the state. The only county to have a higher unemployment rate was Imperial County (17.7 percent).