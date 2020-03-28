It was status quo on the jobs front ... before the coronavirus shutdowns hit hard.
The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate in February saw no change from the month prior, coming in at 8.1 percent, according to the most recent figures provided by the Employment Development Department.
The local rate lags behind state and national averages, which were 4.3 percent and 3.8 percent respectively.
Yuba County had a 6.9 percent unemployment rate in February, ranking it 43rd out of 58 counties.
Sutter County ended the month with an 8.9 percent unemployment rate, ranking it 49th in the state.
Overall, the number of available jobs in the area didn’t change in February. The farming industry added 300 jobs, while the nonfarming industry saw a total reduction of 300 jobs.
Industries that saw job loss include government (300 jobs) and trade, transportation and utilities (100). The only nonfarming industry to see job creation was in the professional and business services industry (100 jobs).
Colusa County ended February with an unemployment rate of 19.9 percent, ranking it last in the state.