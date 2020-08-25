The unemployment rate in the Yuba-Sutter area saw an improvement in July, though the rate was more than double what it was for the same month a year prior.
The area’s unemployment rate was 13.5 percent, down from 14.7 percent in June. The most recent figure was still much higher than last year’s when the area saw a 6.6 percent unemployment rate in July 2019.
The local figures were better than the state average (13.7 percent), though a bit higher than the national rate of 10.5 percent.
While the rates typically differ between the two counties, both Yuba and Sutter counties had a 13.5 percent unemployment rate in July, ranking them 45th out of 58 counties.
Despite the decrease in unemployment, the area saw a decrease of 1,200 jobs across all industries.
The biggest losses came in the non-farming sector. Industries that saw job losses included government (1,200 jobs), education and health services (300), and leisure and hospitality (200).
Local industries that saw growth included trade, transportation and utilities (200 jobs), farming (100), mining, logging, and construction (100), and professional and business services (100).
Compared to the same month in 2019, the area had 8,800 fewer available jobs across all industries.
July’s unemployment rate in Colusa County was 15.3 percent, ranking it 53rd in the state.