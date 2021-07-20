The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate increased slightly in June despite the addition of nearly 2,000 available jobs across all industries.
The area had an 8.9 percent unemployment rate in June, up from 8.5 percent in May. The local average was still an improvement from the year-ago estimate of 12.7 percent, though it lagged behind both the state (8 percent) and national (6.1 percent) unemployment rate for the month.
Yuba County’s rate was 8.8 percent, ranking it 45 out of 58 counties.
Sutter County saw an unemployment rate of 9 percent, ranking it 48th in the state.
A total of 1,900 jobs were created across all industries in June that weren’t available the month prior. The farming industry accounted for 1,000 jobs, while the remainder were in industries such as government (400 jobs), leisure and hospitality (300); mining, logging, and construction (100); trade, transportation and utilities (100); and professional and business services (100).
The only local industry to see a reduction in available jobs included financial activities, which had 100 fewer positions compared to the month prior.
Compared to the same month in 2020, there were 1,400 additional jobs available to the local workforce in June, with the biggest job creators being the farming industry (1,000 jobs), and education and health services (800).
Colusa County had a June unemployment rate of 11.8 percent, ranking it 57th in the state. Imperial County had the state’s worst unemployment rate at 17.5 percent.