To honor the sacrifice and service of veterans from the past, present and future, the 18th annual Yuba Sutter Veterans Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11.
“Veterans Day is the day for all Americans to honor the contributions of service men and women throughout our nation’s history,” said Cindy Verrill, parade chairperson. “Veterans Day also commemorates the time and day at which the major hostilities of World War I were formally ended – the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.”
This year’s parade will take place on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), starting at 11 a.m. and, per tradition, the parade route will travel down D Street in Marysville.
The theme for this year’s parade will be “Supporting our troops: Past, present and future,” according to Verrill.
Those interested in participating in this year’s parade can request a registration packet by emailing verrillcm220@outlook.com.
Verrill said there is also a limited number of parade registration packets available for pick-up at Marysville City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville.
“The registration form should be returned no later than Oct. 31 to insure placement in the parade,” said Verrill.
For more information, call Verrill at 701-7349.