The 23rd annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down event was well underway Friday, drawing in a crowd which, according to Col. Geoffrey Church, has made it the second-largest event of its kind within the state of California. 

Friday’s opening ceremony at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City was well attended as guests gathered under shaded awnings for a moment of reverence. Shane Griego graciously took on the role of “MC” as the Stand Down liaison for Beale Air Force Base. The ceremony began with a presentation of colors by the Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard and a vibrant rendition of the national anthem sung by Harriet Lewis. It was said that Lewis, who has been singing the anthem at previous Stand Down events for almost a decade now, will be embarking on a tour of Germany this winter and that interested guests would be able to access her talents on YouTube. 

