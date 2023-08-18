The 23rd annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down event was well underway Friday, drawing in a crowd which, according to Col. Geoffrey Church, has made it the second-largest event of its kind within the state of California.
Friday’s opening ceremony at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City was well attended as guests gathered under shaded awnings for a moment of reverence. Shane Griego graciously took on the role of “MC” as the Stand Down liaison for Beale Air Force Base. The ceremony began with a presentation of colors by the Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard and a vibrant rendition of the national anthem sung by Harriet Lewis. It was said that Lewis, who has been singing the anthem at previous Stand Down events for almost a decade now, will be embarking on a tour of Germany this winter and that interested guests would be able to access her talents on YouTube.
Next came the Pledge of Allegiance followed by an opening invocation.
Other special guests included John Hinson, associate director of the Sacramento Valley Division VA Northern California Health Care; Church, the commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing of Beale Air Force Base; Breana Oliver, command chief of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing CMSGT; Tawny Dotson, president of Yuba College; and Shouan Pan, chancellor of Yuba College.
In addition, representatives from the Sutter County Board of Supervisors and council members from Yuba City, Marysville, and Wheatland were all in attendance.
“I want to take a quick minute and recognize Sutter County Supervisor District 3 Mike Ziegenmeyer,” said Griego. “He was instrumental in helping raise over $46,000 dollars during our recent Standing Tall for Veterans dinner.”
This announcement was followed by applause which led into the afternoon’s first guest speaker, Hinson. Hinson was appointed in 2018 and has more than 25 years of experience in management positions with the Veterans Health Administration’s prosthetics and clinical logistics office and the Veterans Affairs Office of Acquisitions and Material Management in Washington, D.C.
Up next was Church, who currently leads about 7,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel as well as the Air Force’s world-class high altitude reconnaissance fleet of U-2 Dragon Lady aircrafts at Beale.
“I’ve been in or associated with the military since the day I was born … and as such the entire veteran community is near and dear to my heart,” said Church. “The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimated that there’s around 40,000 homeless vets nationwide and we’ve got over 11,000 here in California. I’m truly appreciative of the entire community here that is willing to try and help out all of our veterans. This Stand Down is a reminder of hope for many of us, it’s an unwavering commitment to the men and women who choose to wear the cloth of our nation. … Our obligation doesn’t end here, we must continue to strive across our communities to connect our veterans with our communities, with our active-duty service members, to create enduring connections that will benefit the entire community. To the veterans that are here today, you are valued, you are respected and team Beale supports you.”
Finally, Mike Nichols, board president of Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, closed out the ceremony with his remarks.
“Approximately 85% of the veterans here are United States Air Force and they either served at Beale Air Force Base, Travis, McClellan, or Mather,” explained Nichols. “We’re very fortunate to have that in our community and we want to keep the 7,000 people that are out there tied to this community.”
The chaplain again led the group in a closing prayer before guests were released to enjoy a brisket barbeque lunch.
Yuba-Sutter Stand Down could best be described as a resource fair and outreach program geared toward underserved veterans in the community. Free services such as haircuts, dental, and vision screenings were offered along with support on employment, benefit assistance, and information on housing opportunities. Yuba-Sutter Stand Down will be open until 3 p.m. today and there is still room to register. To find out more, or to register for the event, go to yubasutterveterans.org.