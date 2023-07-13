The Yuba Sutter Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for Aug. 17-19 at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. This annual event is open to all veterans, including active duty personnel and their families, with a particular focus on helping homeless veterans.
Personnel from the Veterans Administration and other local service providers will be on hand to offer a variety of services. According to organizers, these services include medical, dental, vision, and mental health services, food, haircuts, clothing, and assistance in accessing benefits and obtaining housing, employment, counseling and much more.
All veterans are asked to register in advance at www.yubasutterveterans.org. The doors will open on Aug. 17 starting at 9 a.m. with veteran check-in's available until 2 p.m. Provider services will end for the day between 4-5 p.m.
Aug. 18 will follow the same schedule with an added 30 minute opening ceremony starting at noon. On the last day, Aug. 19, both veteran check-in’s and provider services will end an hour early with the Stand Down closing at 5 p.m.
Stand Down does not host overnighters and service dogs must have proof of certification, organizers said.
For more information, or to register, contact Yuba-Sutter Stand Down by calling 530-749-1036 or email ysveteranssd@gmail.com.
The Yuba-Sutter Stand Down office is located at 604 D St. in Marysville, and the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds are located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City.