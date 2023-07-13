The Yuba Sutter Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for Aug. 17-19 at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. This annual event is open to all veterans, including active duty personnel and their families, with a particular focus on helping homeless veterans.

Personnel from the Veterans Administration and other local service providers will be on hand to offer a variety of services. According to organizers, these services include medical, dental, vision, and mental health services, food, haircuts, clothing, and assistance in accessing benefits and obtaining housing, employment, counseling and much more.

Tags

Recommended for you