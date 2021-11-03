Agricultural commissioners for both Yuba and Sutter counties announced Wednesday that the
“Walnut Buying Period” will begin in both counties starting Monday.
Established by an ordinance seven years ago to deter nut crop theft, the Walnut Buying Period is considered the declared conclusion of harvest of the Chandler variety of walnuts by both Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer and Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner Lisa Herbert, according to news releases from both counties.
On Monday, walnut buying operations within both Yuba and Sutter counties may lawfully purchase and receive walnuts that have not been dried or processed.
According to both counties, walnuts are the second-highest valued agricultural commodity in Yuba and Sutter counties.
According to the Yuba County 2020 Crop Report, there were 16,776 harvested acres in Yuba County with a market value of over $37 million and in the Sutter County 2019 Crop Report, there were 37,416 harvested acres in the county with a market value of more than $127 million.
For more information, Yuba County residents can visit Yuba.org/walnuts and Sutter County residents can go online at www.suttercounty.org.