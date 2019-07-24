In less than a year, the 2020 U.S. census will be underway across the nation, and here in Yuba-Sutter a new committee has formed to ensure that everyone gets counted.
According to state data, 24 percent of Sutter County residents and 26 percent of Yuba County residents are designated as hard to count for various reasons.
For the first time, a Yuba-Sutter census steering committee was created to make sure people designated as “hard to count” by the state get represented in the census.
Hard to count populations can include people experiencing homelessness, those with disabilities, young children, those living in areas with limited internet access, limited English proficiency, LGBT individuals, veterans, senior citizens and others.
Brynda Stranix, director of the steering committee and president of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, said there are many factors that could make someone part of the “hard to count” population.
“Anything from homelessness to English as a second language – the elderly are less likely to be counted,” She said. “The zero to five (age) category is hard to count.”
The committee has about 50 volunteer members that work in 12 sub-committees that represent communities which are hard to count. The task for the sub-committees – covering homelessness, health, education, legal, media, faith-based, workforce, veterans, language proficiency, LGBT, remote/rural and public sector – is to collaborate on how to spread the message of taking the census to their specific communities.
“They will work with each of the communities to target messages to them to fill out the census,” Stranix said.
Filling out the census is crucial to determining where $675 billion dollars of federal funding is annually distributed across the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 census will be the first census to allow participants to respond online, phone and through the mail.
Local Impact
In Yuba-Sutter, Stranix said that the committee has hired a special projects coordinator to work with leaders in the hard-to-count communities to help share the message of the importance of taking the census.
“They will be rallying these communities and assisting them in messaging to their populations to be counted,” She said.
Stranix said that the coordinator will work with community buildings and libraries to coordinate kiosks where people can take the census, as well as work with translators to make the census available in Hmong, Spanish and Punjabi.
Currently, the committee is drafting a strategic plan to submit to the state by mid-August detailing how they will organize and reach the hard-to-count communities. Then the committee will submit a tactical plan in October explaining how they will execute their census strategy.
Next January to April, when the census commences, is when, Stranix said, the public will see the largest push from the committee in encouraging census participation.
The measure of whether the committee is successful, Stranix said, is the census itself.
“We won’t have any indication (of success) until April 1,” She said. “And then the push from there will be further communicating to people through those messages.”
Stranix emphasized that the Yuba-Sutter region is well-connected and has a history of small groups working together to make a difference.
“We’re really good at grassroots efforts in the community,” she said. “It’s going to take a village for sure.”