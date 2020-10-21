Twelve Yuba-Sutter women and several from neighboring counties were named for honors Wednesday from Congressman John Garamendi and his Women’s Initiative Network.
The women selected for the annual awards, according to a press release, have contributed to their communities through public service, entrepreneurship and civic engagement.
Each year, Garamendi solicits nominations from the community for women who deserve to be acknowledged.
On Wednesday, Garamendi honored 37 women from the 3rd Congressional District for their achievements by presenting Congressional proclamations to each recipient that will be preserved in the Library of Congress.
This year, the event took place via Zoom.
Here is a list of those from Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties who were recognized:
Yuba-Sutter counties: Dr; Phuong Luu; Adrian Carpenter-McKinney; Jeanette Oschner; Julie Shepherd; Gina Tarke; Marie Teria; Robin Ziegenmeyer; Kristine Cassidy; Narinder Dhaliwal; Janie Nall; Betty Nelson; Raji Tumber.
Colusa County: Denise Conrado; Stacey Costello; Janita Smith.