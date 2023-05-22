The Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra, a new ensemble being formed this summer and leading into the fall school semester, is now open to all middle- and high-school age students with or without prior musical experience, according to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
The program, which is being offered to the community for free along with instruction and instruments, has been in the works by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement for more than two years.
“The orchestra will be made up of violins, trumpets, guitars including a higher pitched guitar called a vihuela and an acoustic bass guitar called a guitarrón, and all players will also have the opportunity to take turns singing lead and doing backup vocals. Once the orchestra is ready for prime time, performers will be outfitted with traditional charro outfits,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said. “The lead instructor for the program will be professional musician Luis Quintero, who leads the Sacramento-based Mariachi Real Monarcas and has been performing and teaching mariachi for many years. Luis will be joined by several additional teaching assistants to provide personalized instruction for students. In addition to teaching the artistry of mariachi performance, Luis also likes to show students how they can begin to make money performing once they reach a reasonable level of competency.”
To celebrate the launch of the program, two “kick-off concerts” featuring the Mariachi Real Monarcas are planned for Wednesday. Mariachi Real Monarcas was created by two people who decided to say "yes" to a dream, more than a decade ago, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said.
"The love for the music runs through our veins," Quintero, a founding member, said in a statement.
The Mariachi Real Monarcas will perform at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Yuba Gardens Middle School, 1964 11th Ave. in Olivehurst, then again at 12:15 p.m. at Lindhurst High School, 4446 Olive Ave. in Olivehurst.
Both performances will be “lunchtime concerts” that will be held outdoors, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said. More information about the summer program and fall after-school classes will be announced soon, the nonprofit said.
For questions about the Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra or to register a student, contact shawntay@yubasutterarts.org or call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787.