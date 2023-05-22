The Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra, a new ensemble being formed this summer and leading into the fall school semester, is now open to all middle- and high-school age students with or without prior musical experience, according to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

The program, which is being offered to the community for free along with instruction and instruments, has been in the works by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement for more than two years. 

Tags

Recommended for you