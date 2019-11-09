It might have been somewhat of an average year of power generation, but the revenues realized were unlike any the Yuba Water Agency has seen since taking over hydropower facilities along the Yuba River in 2016.
The water agency’s power system revenues reached $80 million in Fiscal Year 2018/19, up significantly from the last two fiscal years, which saw revenues top out at $62 million (FY 2016/17) and $63 million (FY 2017/18).
“That spike last year was connected to unusual market conditions, a heat wave and a natural gas shortage that drove prices up significantly,” said YWA General Manager Curt Aikens. “As an example, in February of 2019, we made approximately $8 million more than February of 2018, due to a spike in the price, which fluctuates constantly.”
On May 1, 2016, the Yuba Water Agency took over the rights to several hydropower facilities along the Yuba River. For the 50 years prior to that, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company had the rights to the power.
Two of the hydropower facilities are located below New Bullards Bar Dam – Colgate Units 1 and 2 – and each are capable of generating approximately 170 megawatts. The agency also has the rights to another unit below Englebright Dam known as Narrows 2, which is capable of generating 55 megawatts.
“The Narrows 2 unit is basically a ‘run of the river’ unit and generates at a fairly consistent load changing only with the amount of water available and the amount of water that needs to be moved to meet downstream flow requirements,” Aikens said. “The Colgate units are very flexible and can offer the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) with quick and reliable generation as well as the ability to reduce generation if needed.”
During the most recent fiscal year, the water agency’s facilities generated approximately 1.7 million megawatt hours – the agency’s average annual output is 1.4 million megawatt hours. The agency takes that generated power and sells it back into California’s electricity market, or CAISO.
How much power the agency can generate depends on the amount of water the watershed receives on any given year, and revenues from power sales depend on market price and generation volume. Aikens said both the energy price and the capacity price markets have been trending upward over the last three fiscal years, which has led to the revenue increases year over year.
Typically, the agency budgets for about $55 million in operating expenses annually, according to Appeal-Democrat archives. In Fiscal Year 2018/19, the agency’s expenditures were about $31 million. Revenues made from power generation – the agency’s main source of revenues – are first used to operate and maintain the agency’s assets, Aikens said.
“The revenues in exceedance of our operating and maintenance expenses are used for flood risk reduction, water supply reliability, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission relicensing costs, capital improvements, recreation, and community investments related to our missions such as our planned water education programs and forest health initiatives,” he said.