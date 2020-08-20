The Yuba Water Agency approved more than $2.2 million in grants to local agencies for projects related to water education, water supply improvements, flood risk reduction and swift water rescue equipment.
– The largest chunk of funding, worth $2 million, was awarded to the Browns Valley Irrigation District for its Sicard Pipeline project. The funding will serve as a cost-share match to leverage additional funding for continued work on the project.
The funding is contingent upon the district receiving a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency cost-sharing grant, which is designed to fund projects that conserve water by converting open canals into pipelines, installing irrigation flow measurements, and hydropower projects. The pipeline project would improve approximately 10 miles of unpiped ditch within the district.
– Reclamation District 2103 will receive a $150,000 grant for levee erosion repair at a site along Dry Creek. The site first sustained erosion in 2017 when a fallen tree damaged the levee. The problem area worsened last year, growing from approximately 50 feet to 250 feet.
– The South Yuba River Citizens League will be awarded up to $71,000 to assist with water education and community engagement. Most of the funding will be used to support the organization’s Salmon Expedition Tours for fourth-grade students, primarily to develop a six-episode video series showcasing the on-river expeditions. The rest will be used to support the organization’s involvement in the development of Yuba Water’s planned Watershed Experience Center, as well as the organization’s involvement in a stakeholder group focused on community development pertaining to river resources around Yuba County.
“We are thrilled to support programs that educate young people about the incredible natural resource right here in their own backyard,” said Yuba Water Director Andy Vasquez in a press release. “But we’re also excited about the possibility of expanding this educational opportunity to other distanced learning programs beyond our region since it will now be available as a video series.”
– The Camptonville Community Services District will receive a $34,200 grant to help with two water supply projects – one to replace the district’s corroding 64,000-gallon disinfection tank that ensures safe drinking water for the community and another to plan and design a well system that has the ability to produce reliable amounts of water during times of drought.
– Linda Fire Protection District will also receive a $10,000 grant to help purchase dry suits and personal flotation devices.