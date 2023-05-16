In a unanimous vote, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved a $39.46 million budget on Tuesday for the Power Systems Headquarters facility, a project which will allow current staff and future hires to work in an upgraded workspace.
This facility will include an administrative building, warehouse, mechanics shop, covered equipment storage and a laydown yard. Officials believe that the addition of this power plant will help facilitate the needs of Yuba Water Agency and its personnel to best maintain the Yuba River Development Project and support the community and surrounding environment.
In 2017, Yuba Water identified the need for its own power systems warehouse along with an appropriate office building to accommodate all departments. In 2020, an internal committee of staff and management was assembled to provide input on the needs for the new property and facility.
Flood Risk Project Manager Kyle Morgado said that the agency’s current hydropower plant, the Colgate Powerhouse, is located along Lake Francis Road in Dobbins. The administrative building that currently houses Yuba Water staff members was constructed in the 1950s and converted into office space by the 1970s. Morgado said that this building is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, holds limited parking for staff members and does not provide adequate storage.
A 20-acre property for a new facility was purchased in 2021 and is located along Marysville Road in Oregon House. Morgado said that building the facility along a main road is necessary to maintain power, internet and other communications.
Morgado believes that the Power Systems Headquarters facility will help with the recruitment of new personnel due to a reduced commute and access to a modern workspace. The new location will be closer to where many agency employees live, cutting their commutes by around 20 minutes.
“We are all very excited to see this project get built and look forward to having a facility that will be a huge improvement in conditions for our staff, but also provide benefits to the rest of the foothills community,” Director of Yuba Water’s Power Systems Division Phil Cantarinha said in a statement.
The $39 million budget will fund staff time, construction and construction management, communications support, architecture and design support, utility connections, office furniture and IT and security features. Morgado said that the apparent low bid for construction came from Hilbers, Inc. at $31.6 million.
Several members of the Nor Cal Carpenters Union expressed concerns with Yuba Water Agency’s decision to hire Hilbers for construction, with many claiming that Hilburs is unequipped to handle the scope of the project.
“Hypothetically speaking, if you have a mechanic who has been working on lower-end vehicles all his life, would you suddenly have him work on a high-end vehicle like a Lamborghini?” Field Representative Seth Howard said. “You are awarding this project to a contractor that does not have the experience and expertise to perform this type of work. With this decision, you are jeopardizing and putting tax payers’ dollars at risk.”
In response, Morgado said that three contractors, including Hilbers, were given the opportunity to bid for the project. Contracts and Procurement Administrator Andrea Armstrong said that a state-mandated questionnaire was given to all bidders to determine their qualifications regarding insurance, fiscal reliability, bond experience and overall project experience.
Only six out of the 20 acres will be developed for this project to leave room for potential expansions. Construction is anticipated to begin later this month with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025.