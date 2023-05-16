In a unanimous vote, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved a $39.46 million budget on Tuesday for the Power Systems Headquarters facility, a project which will allow current staff and future hires to work in an upgraded workspace.

This facility will include an administrative building, warehouse, mechanics shop, covered equipment storage and a laydown yard. Officials believe that the addition of this power plant will help facilitate the needs of Yuba Water Agency and its personnel to best maintain the Yuba River Development Project and support the community and surrounding environment.

