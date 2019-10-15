The Yuba Water Agency will award the North Yuba Water District a grant worth up to $225,725 to help in its effort to pipe the Forbestown Ditch, which has issues with seepage and evaporation and is susceptible to contamination.
Agency officials approved the grant at Tuesday’s meeting.
The ditch provides potable water for the district’s approximately 3,100 customers, which include residents in Challenge, Rackerby, Brownsville and Forbestown.
“Piping the ditch will vastly improve, if not completely resolve, the issues that we currently experience,” said NYWD General Manager Jeff Maupin in a press release. “This will be extremely beneficial for delivering water to our customers and curtailing the amount of water that is currently lost.”
The ditch was dug in the 1860s. The open ditch loses up to 60 percent of its water every year to seepage and evaporation, and it frequently experiences blowouts during severe weather events.
The most recent grant will be used for the next phase of the project, which will include California Environmental Quality Act work, landowner agreements and further grant preparations.
“This is a very good project that will be extremely beneficial to the community,” said Yuba Water Agency Vice Chairman Randy Fletcher in a press release. “It will ensure that North Yuba Water District customers have better access to a reliable supply of safe drinking water.”
The Yuba Water Agency awarded a grant to NYWD in May 2018 worth $325,931 to help pay for a portion of the construction costs associated with piping the ditch, estimated at the time to cost about $8 million.