In a nonbinding agreement between Yuba Water Agency, the city of Wheatland, the University of California Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute, a natural resource research hub will be established to boost Yuba County’s economic development.
A memorandum of understanding was unanimously approved by Yuba Water’s Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday.
In 2019, the board commissioned the Yuba County Economic Strategic Plan which was established to drive economic growth within the community by improving infrastructure, education, workforce development, tourism and technological clusters, the Appeal previously reported. According to a Yuba Water staff report, the memorandum marks the approval to develop “mutually beneficial” commercial and military research projects on an off-site location in order to further establish technological clusters in the county.
“One of the highest ranked catalysts in our economic development strategic plan is the establishment of a research center in Yuba County. We’ve been working for the past couple of years to establish the foundational relationships for that research center,” said Terri Daly, assistant general manager for Yuba Water.
At this time, the memorandum has been approved by the agency, the city of Wheatland and the Center for Information Technology. However, Yuba Water plans to further its partnership with Beale Air Force Base and include the base in this agreement in the near future, Daly said.
“Beale has always shown interest in working on establishing a research center. They just recently went through a change in command, and so we have a new commander. We’ve had initial discussions with him. … We’re going to continue talking and show that the (memorandum) has been signed by the three parties and invite him to sign,” she said.
Daly also clarified that while the three parties have approved the memorandum and plan to move forward with the agreement, the memorandum will not actually be signed by any parties until a signing ceremony is held in the future.
The memorandum was written in order to document the parties’ intentions to work together to establish a research center and identify research needs in the area. Daly believes that involving the Center for Information Technology grants all parties the opportunity to connect technological solutions to local, environmental issues.
“This research institute combines technology with areas in our agency pact, so they do research into things like ‘How do you use technology with infrastructure like levees, wildFire prevention and the health of our watershed?’” she said.
A facility for the research center has yet to be allocated or constructed, but Daly said that a property in Wheatland has been secured and donated to be used in this project.
By moving forward with the agreement, the parties plan to discuss potential research projects that will be of mutual benefit and interest. Daly said that the projects could cover topics such as power, energy, water, water usage and wildFire prevention.
“The hope would be that, in the long run, we’d actually establish a building where researchers are working on research of interest to all the parties,” Daly said.