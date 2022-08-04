YubaWatershed.jpg

Crews conducted a prescribed Fire in the Yuba Project area of the North Yuba River watershed as part of a forest health and Fire risk reduction project in January 2021. Yuba Water Agency and others hope to discuss potential research projects that cover topics such as power, energy, water, water usage and wildFire prevention.

 Courtesy photo

In a nonbinding agreement between Yuba Water Agency, the city of Wheatland, the University of California Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute, a natural resource research hub will be established to boost Yuba County’s economic development.

A memorandum of understanding was unanimously approved by Yuba Water’s Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday. 

Tags

Recommended for you