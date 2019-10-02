A Sacramento-based attorney who has worked with the Yuba Water Agency for nearly 30 years was recently selected to head up a new office within the State Water Resources Control Board that will oversee water-right legal proceedings.
Alan Lilly, an attorney with Bartkiewicz, Kronick & Shanahan, will be the first presiding hearing officer of the State Water Board’s Administrative Hearings Office, which is a new office that will conduct hearings, compile evidence and prepare orders related to water rights. The office was established last year with the passage of Assembly Bill 747.
“I am honored that the State Water Board has selected me to be the first presiding hearing officer in the new Administrative Hearings Office,” Lilly said in a press release. “I look forward to establishing this office as an independent unit of the State Water Board that will fairly and impartially adjudicate the water-right disputes that are assigned to it.”
Lilly specializes in representing and advising public agencies and private parties in water-right matters before the State Water Board and in proceedings involving the California Environmental Quality Act, the National Environmental Policy Act and the federal and California Endangered Species Act, according to a press release.
Yuba Water Agency General Manager Curt Aikens said Lilly has provided legal services to the agency for about 29 years with a focus on water rights and complex contract support.
“He has been a key team member in many of the agency’s key accomplishments including the Yuba Accord, fish passage, water rights reporting, power sales contracts and our relicensing process with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,” Aikens said.
“Alan’s institutional knowledge, ability to simplify complex issues and resolve differences will be missed.
The State Water Resources Control Board will greatly benefit from Alan’s decades of water rights experience.”
In the past, Lilly has worked as a law clerk to a United States District Court judge, and practiced law in Colorado and as a deputy attorney general in the California Attorney General’s office.
He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz in physics and biology before receiving a master’s degree in physics and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.
Lilly expects to begin working in his new position starting on Nov. 1.