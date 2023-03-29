Representatives of Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter announced Tuesday that Yuba Water Agency achieved the designation as Yuba County's first worksite to become “Blue Zones Project Approved.”
Blue Zones Project is described as a “community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks.” The project was established in 2010 and is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author.
Yuba Water Agency was able to complete the Blue Zones approval process at its three primary worksites by “formalizing several health and wellness efforts that were already underway, and expanding these efforts to align with Blue Zones Project principles,” Alexandria Mazerolle, engagement lead for Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, said.
“Our agency strives to be a premier employer, not just in the Yuba-Sutter region, but also among other water agencies throughout California,” Theresa DellaSanta, Yuba Water Agency’s human resources manager, said in a statement. “This recognition from Blue Zones Project really adds a strong third-party endorsement to show that we have a meaningful and impactful workplace wellness program at the agency, which can be great for recruiting as well as for retention of the incredible staff we have.”
For its approval, Yuba Water worked with the Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter team to identify several workplace best practices it was already implementing, including a monthly health and wellness column in its internal staff newsletter, regular health and wellness challenges and giveaways, employee-led social gatherings, purpose workshops, trainings and other activities.
“Working with Yuba Water Agency on their Blue Zones Project approval has been an absolute pleasure,” Courtney Finstad, Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter organization lead, said in a statement. “The agency has worked hard to instill the Blue Zones values and has additionally added this important employee wellness initiative into their Strategic Plan. I look forward to seeing all the good things to come.”
Mazerolle invited the community to personally congratulate Yuba Water Agency at 10 a.m. on April 5 at its 1220 F St. location in Marysville during National Walking Day. Yuba Water will be joining other organizations from the Yuba-Sutter area in launching a weekly walking group.
“Help us recognize and honor Yuba Water Agency’s commitment to promoting the health and well-being of our community,” Mazerolle said.
New Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter Executive Director Marni Sanders said Yuba Water is a benefit to Yuba County and the surrounding areas.
“Yuba County and the broader community are fortunate to have an organization like Yuba Water Agency leading the way in creating a more prosperous and thriving Yuba-Sutter,” Sanders said in a statement. “Their commitment to improving quality of life for our community is evident in everything they do. We appreciate their partnership with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter along with their participation in becoming a Blue Zones Project approved worksite. It is testament to their commitment as partners in bringing better health and well-being to our communities.”