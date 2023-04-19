The Yuba Water Agency has partnered with Yuba County to cover 20% of a proposed $37 million drainage improvement and infrastructure project in Olivehurst, officials said.
Along with improvements to the town’s drainage systems, the project will add new sidewalks, bicycle lanes and improved transit stops. However, officials said that the funds committed by Yuba Water will specifically go toward elements related to reducing flood risks.
This partnership has helped increase Yuba County’s competitiveness for a grant through the California Transportation Commission’s Local Transportation Climate Adaptation Program, which requires applicants to come up with 20% of the overall costs of a given project.
Officials said that Yuba Water previously committed around $6 million to Yuba County as the local cost share for a different grant application, which the county was not awarded. Those funds will now be transferred to this new grant application.
“With Yuba County and Yuba Water working together, I am really hopeful that we’ll be able to secure this state grant to finally get this much-needed work done, which will reduce localized flooding and improve the quality of life for the community I serve – the people of Olivehurst,” Yuba County Supervisor Seth Fuhrer said in a statement.
The proposed Olivehurst project includes drainage, sidewalks, and bike routes along the entire lengths of Western Avenue and Fleming Way, plus most portions of Second, Third, Fifth, Eighth, Ninth, and Eleventh avenues.
Yuba Water Agency also previously committed $15 million for Yuba County to leverage state funding to improve drainage in Linda and Olivehurst, officials said. The West Linda Comprehensive Safe Routes to School Project, one of the applications, was successfully awarded $21 million in state funding with Yuba Water providing $5.4 million for the local share of the project cost.
“The partnership between Yuba Water and Yuba County has already leveraged an unprecedented amount of funding for public works improvements throughout the county,” Yuba County’s Director of Public Works Daniel Peterson said in a statement. “The impact of this work will be tremendous, and we’re just getting started.”
The funds from Yuba Water will only be granted if the county is successful in securing the larger state grant. If the county successfully secures grant funding through the state, construction for the Olivehurst project could begin as soon as 2026, officials said.