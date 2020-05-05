The Yuba Water Agency dedicated more than $2.2 million in funding on Tuesday to help advance several improvement projects around the area.
The funding was approved by the agency’s board during its meeting this week and will be used for repairs at Ellis Lake; road repairs around New Bullards Bar; to support local irrigation districts with environmental planning, design and permitting costs; and to help advance fish habitat restoration in the Yuba River.
“The projects not only advance our core mission areas, they also support our local farmers and the betterment of our communities and environment in actions large and small,” said Randy Fletcher, chairman of the agency’s board, in a press release.
More than $1.6 million of the funds were awarded to Teichert Aggregates to complete the first of several phases of a restoration project to 157 acres of fish habitat in the lower Yuba River. The project will see crews remove 1.8 million tons of rock, sediment and other debris to create fish-rearing habitat. The work will also reduce flood risk by lowering water surface elevations and flow velocities during flood events.
The restoration project is part of the agency’s early implementation of voluntary agreements proposed as part of the Bay-Delta Water Quality Control Plan through the State Water Resources Control Board.
Nearly $350,000 of the funding will be used to repair sections of county roads that suffered extensive damage during the 2017 storm events around New Bullards Bar. The grant will cover Yuba County’s local match portion of the costs.
Two local irrigation districts – Hallwood and Cordua – will both receive $150,000 grants to help redesign and permit an existing system that returns fish from the districts’ fish screen back into the Yuba River.
Lastly, Marysville will also receive a $40,000 grant to help cover the cost of repairing the Ellis Lake fountain. Repairing the infrastructure is expected to improve the lake’s water quality.