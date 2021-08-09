Yuba Water Agency approved a $275,000 educational watershed-focused curriculum for schools in Yuba County on Aug. 3.
The fund will allow schools to train an additional 40 teachers to assess the drafted curriculum before its county-wide implementation and grant the construction of a watershed experience center, according to a news release.
“The curriculum created through this partnership emphasizes the role water plays in the physical world we are surrounded by in beautiful Yuba County,” said Rocco Greco, Marysville Joint Unified School District executive director of student engagement, in the release.
Yuba County school districts, the Yuba County Office of Education, Yuba Community College District, South Yuba River Citizens League and the Yuba River Endowment participated in the creation of the curriculum.
Forty-five teachers were trained last year on how to design lessons on the Yuba River watershed that met the Next Generation Science Standards. More than 175 lessons were developed in 2020 for K-12 students including lessons for college students in Yuba County.
According to the release, Gary Bradford, vice-chair of the agency’s board of directors and chair of the watershed experience center and curriculum committee, said the board’s decision demonstrates the long-term support of educational progress and courses in Yuba County.
“I am honored to be part of this and so excited to see all of these efforts become a reality,’’ said Bradford.