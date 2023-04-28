The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) on Wednesday recognized Yuba Water Agency as its Partner of the Year during the league’s State of the Yuba event held in Grass Valley.

According to the SYRCL, the State of the Yuba event was an opportunity for the group to “recognize the many people and organizations who have donated their time and their resources to help SYRCL continue to fight for the health of the Yuba watershed.”

