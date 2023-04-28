The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) on Wednesday recognized Yuba Water Agency as its Partner of the Year during the league’s State of the Yuba event held in Grass Valley.
According to the SYRCL, the State of the Yuba event was an opportunity for the group to “recognize the many people and organizations who have donated their time and their resources to help SYRCL continue to fight for the health of the Yuba watershed.”
Among the organizations honored was Yuba Water Agency.
“Yuba Water Agency (YWA) has been a valuable partner throughout the Yuba watershed as a key stakeholder, environmental partner, and funder,” the SYRCL said. “Together, SYRCL and YWA are working to improve the health of our forests through the North Yuba Forest Partnership. YWA is also partnering with SYRCL on three salmon restoration projects in the lower Yuba River, and they have helped SYRCL expand its fall Salmon Expeditions to reach all 4th graders in Yuba County.”
Others honored during the event include Volunteer of the Year Rorie Gotham.
“SYRCL is thrilled to honor Rorie Gotham as the Volunteer of the Year for her outstanding dedication to the organization and the Yuba River Watershed over the past decade,” the SYRCL said. “Rorie has generously contributed her time and expertise to nearly all of SYRCL’s programs, including river monitoring, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, the Yuba River Cleanup, Quiz Night, and more. Her unwavering kindness, skillful contributions, and extensive community knowledge make her a highly respected and deeply appreciated member of the SYRCL community. SYRCL is proud to recognize Rorie for her exceptional volunteerism and is grateful for all that she has done to support SYRCL’s mission.”
Briar Patch Food Co-op in Grass Valley was honored as Sponsor of the Year.
“Since 2002, Briar Patch has been a generous supporter and sponsor of a variety of SYRCL’s programs and initiatives, such as their River Ambassadors program’s efforts to promote reef safe sunscreen and pack it in/pack it out practices at the river during the summer. Most significantly, over the last few years Briar Patch has played a critical role in the health of SYRCL as an organization through their generous sponsorship of the Yuba Cleanup and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival,” the SYRCL said. “Their support helped sustain these keystone events at a time when SYRCL had to be creative about holding live events in general. They stayed with SYRCL when other funders just could not. By doing so they had a direct role in keeping the river safe and clean and introducing audiences around the world to creative and inspiring documentaries about our most pressing environmental issues.”
Founded in 1983, the SYRCL considers itself the “leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed.” Based in Nevada City, it claims to have more than 3,500 members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.yubariver.org.