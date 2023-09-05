In 2017, a catastrophic work incident left Yuba Water Agency’s Bill Shaw severely injured. It took Shaw several weeks to recover and return to work, but that experience inspired him to honor the first responders who saved his life.

Fast forward to today and the Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grant Program has committed about $400,000 in funds to Yuba County first responders in accordance with Shaw's vision and Yuba Water’s continued commitment to the program.

