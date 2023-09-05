In 2017, a catastrophic work incident left Yuba Water Agency’s Bill Shaw severely injured. It took Shaw several weeks to recover and return to work, but that experience inspired him to honor the first responders who saved his life.
Fast forward to today and the Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grant Program has committed about $400,000 in funds to Yuba County first responders in accordance with Shaw's vision and Yuba Water’s continued commitment to the program.
“It’s amazing that a mistake could turn into something so good,” said Shaw. “It’s exciting to see what the agency has done to keep the program going and all the ways it supports local emergency responders, many of whom are volunteers, and the citizens of Yuba County. I very much appreciate it, and I know they do too.”
These grants are reserved exclusively for first responder agencies in Yuba County and cover one-time costs of up to $10,000 per applicant, per fiscal year, and must be associated with purchasing rescue equipment or specialized personnel training. The grants must also be connected to Yuba Water’s missions to qualify.
So far, organizers report that dozens of local police, fire, search and rescue, and related groups have received funding to support swift water rescues, levee patrols, firefighting efforts, first-aid and emergency response training capabilities and more.
On Tuesday, Yuba Water said several of these grant recipients joined the agency’s leadership, staff, and other community members to recognize Shaw, who retired in July.
“Over the last few years, we’ve been able to purchase all-terrain vehicles, a trailer and ramp for the ATVs, helmets and other safety gear, and we bought drones to monitor the levees in those hard-to-reach areas,” said Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs. “In a time when so many are seeing rising costs and shrinking budgets, the Bill Shaw grant program has been a huge help for Marysville PD.”
In addition to recognizing Shaw on Tuesday, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved a $400,000 grant to help Yuba County complete a drainage infrastructure improvement project in Linda and Olivehurst. Yuba Water previously committed $3.5 million toward the project and the additional funds are expected to cover an unexpected increase in costs due to supply-chain issues, officials said.