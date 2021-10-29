Yuba Water Agency was recognized nationally last week for its efforts with the Watershed Resilience Program.
The National Hydropower Association (NHA) announced last Friday in a news release that the program received the 2021 Outstanding Stewards of America’s Waters Award in the category of Recreational, Environmental & Historical Enhancement.
“Yuba Water Agency’s innovative approach to financing forest resilience and collaboration with regional partners shows they are outstanding stewards of their waterway and environment,” said LeRoy Coleman, director of communications for NHA in the release. “Healthy forests are a vital component to healthy waterways and being able to generate affordable, reliable clean energy for the area through hydroelectric production.”
Yuba Water Agency partnered with other local agencies to establish the Watershed Resilience Program to aid in reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire as a result of overly dense forests.
The agency said, to date, more than 1,325 acres of fuel reduction has been completed.
”We are honored to receive this award and grateful for the recognition of our Watershed Resilience Program,” said Willie Whittlesey, general manager of Yuba Water Agency. “As a forester by trade, I’m extremely passionate about the topic, and Yuba Water is committed to growing the incredible collaboration taking place to increase the pace and scale of these efforts and to reduce the risk of a catastrophic wildfire in the Yuba River watershed. This critical work will make our forest more resilient and ensure that our communities and our facilities are protected from the threat of a megafire.”