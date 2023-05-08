Yuba County sinkhole

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department warned the public over the weekend about a sinkhole that resulted in the partial closure of Ostrom Road.

 Yuba County Sheriff’s Department

After the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department warned the public over the weekend about a large sinkhole that resulted in the partial closure of Ostrom Road, officials with Yuba Water Agency said that emergency repairs will be made.

According to officials, repairs will be done on Ostrom Road between Virginia Road and South Beale Road in Yuba County after a culvert that ran under the road failed, causing a sinkhole. Yuba Water officials expect the work to take six to eight weeks and it will require Ostrom Road to remain closed until construction is complete.

Recommended for you