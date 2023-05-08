After the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department warned the public over the weekend about a large sinkhole that resulted in the partial closure of Ostrom Road, officials with Yuba Water Agency said that emergency repairs will be made.
According to officials, repairs will be done on Ostrom Road between Virginia Road and South Beale Road in Yuba County after a culvert that ran under the road failed, causing a sinkhole. Yuba Water officials expect the work to take six to eight weeks and it will require Ostrom Road to remain closed until construction is complete.
Because the culvert is owned and maintained by Yuba Water, the agency is taking responsibility for the repairs. Officials said the culvert provides irrigation water to farmers in southern portions of Yuba County.
The “aging culvert” was identified as needing repairs, but Yuba Water officials said as water deliveries began for this year’s irrigation season, leaks began to erode the infrastructure around it, leading to the development of the sinkhole.
“Yuba County recently redid this portion of Ostrom Road and did an excellent job,” Ryan McNally, Yuba Water’s director of water resources and flood risk reduction, said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that this took out a stretch of brand-new road, but we are so grateful that no one was hurt.”
McNally said Yuba Water plans to make sure the repair is “up to the same high quality of the county’s road replacement.”
Previously, Yuba Water made partial improvements to the aging pipe last year and had planned to make additional improvements over this past winter, which would have prevented this failure, officials claimed. However, Yuba Water said that work was delayed when “no qualified contractors submitted bids for the project.” The timing of the work also was a factor, officials said.
“We typically have a narrow window of time during the winter months to avoid interfering with harvest and springtime irrigation,” McNally said. “That small construction window can be a challenge, especially in a wet year like this. Now, we’ll make the repairs immediately – but this will not be a band-aid. We will make the permanent fix now.”
Yuba Water said it will cover the full cost of the repair in partnership with “South County irrigation districts” and that no taxpayer dollars will be used for the work.
Yuba Water plans to use a pump to get irrigation water over the road during construction to ensure local farmers and ranchers continue to receive water in the coming weeks, officials said.