The Yuba Water Agency approved nearly $1 million worth of grants Tuesday for a handful of projects throughout the county that will enhance flood risk reduction, improve water quality and provide emergency responders with needed equipment.
The largest grant approved by the agency’s Board of Directors, worth $910,000, will be used by Yuba County for three capital improvement projects, including a waterway cleanup project, Olivehurst storm drainage improvements and a new wash rack for county vehicles.
Of those funds, $500,000 will be used to make storm drain improvements on 11th Avenue in Olivehurst. The county received funding to improve the roadway through a state program focused on safe routes to schools, and the underground improvements are required as part of that.
The next largest chunk of those funds ($250,000) will be used to help clean up debris around the area’s waterways, which will be a joint effort with Marysville.
“It’s an ongoing struggle to keep the waterways clean,” said Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency Director Mike Lee in a press release. “We want to get as much of it cleaned up as possible before the high-water flows begin and create hazardous conditions.”
The remaining $160,000 will be used to purchase a wash rack for large trucks and equipment at Yuba County’s corporation yard.
A $50,000 grant was approved for the Marysville Levee Commission for cultural resources studies that are required for the relocation of existing PG&E utility poles as part of the next phases of the Marysville Ring Levee project. The commission will contract with Pacific Legacy, Inc. to complete the studies prior to removal of the existing gas and electric utilities and installation of new equipment.
Lastly, a $20,000 grant was approved for two foothill fire departments as part of the Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training grant program.
The Foothill Fire Protection District will receive up to $10,000 to purchase 20 new pagers that will be used by fire and emergency response personnel. Another grant worth $10,000 was approved for the Dobbins Oregon House Fire Protection District to help purchase a gear dryer and extractor washer, which are designed to remove hazardous materials from personal protective fire gear.