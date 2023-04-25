The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) announced this week that Yuba Water Agency will receive about $6.9 million in funding for its forest health project in the Yuba County foothills.

Part of $142.6 million that has been awarded for other statewide projects that are “intended to enhance carbon storage while restoring the health and resilience of existing and recently burned forests” in California, Yuba Water received $6,993,937 for its New Bullards Bar 2023 Forest Health Project.

