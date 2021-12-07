After a Yuba Water Agency ad hoc committee voted last week to recommend the transfer of at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to Contra Costa Water District and East Bay Municipal Utility District from its New Bullards Bar Reservoir to help in times of severe drought, the agency’s board of directors approved that transfer on Tuesday.
The transfer, which will be priced at market rates agreed to by all parties involved, was part of a three party agreement that was proposed by Yuba Water between it, East Bay Municipal Utility District and Contra Costa Water District.
“This is a great opportunity for us to provide water to other communities in need during the drought, and bring in additional revenue for Yuba County water projects,” said Yuba Water Agency General Manager Willie Whittlesey in a news release. “This agreement does not change the way we operate or how much water we release at all. It’s just a change in where a relatively small portion of the water we are already releasing goes. We would be releasing this water for fishery benefits in the lower Yuba River, anyway, and this agreement will allow us to bring home even more benefits for Yuba County.”
Water transfers, such as the one agreed to Tuesday, are part of the 2008 Lower Yuba River Accord, which was created to ensure a holistic approach to water management on the Yuba River.
According to Yuba Water, the accord benefits lower Yuba River fisheries and ensures water supply reliability for the agricultural community and others who purchase water from the agency. The accord also provides revenue to fund local flood risk reduction and water supply projects, the agency said.
“This is a big deal for us,” said Yuba Water Agency Director Brent Hastey in the release. “One of our goals has always been to expand our options regarding who we sell water to, so that we have more flexibility and can consistently bring home the benefits of water we are releasing to help Yuba River fisheries.”
For more information about the accord, visit www.yubawater.org/157/Lower-Yuba-River-Accord.