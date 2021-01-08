The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors appointed new leadership for 2021 during a recent meeting.
Andy Vasquez was named as the board’s chairman and Gary Bradford was named as vice chairman. Vasquez and Bradford, both Yuba County supervisors, have served as directors to the agency since 2010 and 2016, respectively.
“I look forward to assuming the position of chairman and continuing to serve the people of Yuba County,” Vasquez said in a press release.
The board also welcomed its two newest members, Don Blaser and Seth Fuhrer, who will be replacing previous directors Mike Leahy and Doug Lofton. Elected to county supervisor positions in 2020, Blaser represents District 2 (Marysville and a portion of Linda) and Fuhrer represents District 3 (Olivehurst).