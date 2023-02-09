The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved a $3 million line of credit Tuesday for costs related to the Bear River Setback Levee.
The approval of the credit will allow Reclamation District 817 to cover contractor and construction management costs related to the levee in advance of the district receiving reimbursement from the California Department of Water Resources’ Flood System Repair Program, which funded 90% of the project, officials said.
Along with its support of the Bear River Setback Levee, the Yuba Water board also approved a no-interest line of credit worth up to $645,358 for the Camptonville Community Services District. Officials said this money will go toward the support of an ongoing water well development project that seeks to ensure water supply reliability in the Yuba County foothills.
“Yuba Water’s line of credit will improve their ability to obtain reasonable bids for the construction phase of the new well while they await reimbursement from the state. This project is also being funded by DWR,” officials said.
A smaller grant worth up to $8,000 also was approved by the board Tuesday. The grant is intended for the Yuba County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse so that it can upgrade a well that is meant to provide water at the Browns Valley emergency large animal shelter.
Also Tuesday, the board received an update on the water agency’s current and planned flood risk reduction projects.
“Thanks to the actions of this agency and our local partners, Yuba County is now home to some of the most modern levees in the entire Central Valley,” Ryan McNally, Yuba Water’s director of water resources and flood risk reduction, said. “But there is still much more work to do. We are very prone to extreme weather events here and expect even more extremes in the future.”
McNally said more than a dozen “major projects” have been completed over the last decade due to coordination and funding from Yuba Water and its partners, which includes improvements to the recently-completed setback levee on the Bear River in Reclamation District 817, which includes parts of Wheatland.
"The Bear River Setback Levee was completed in November, just in time for the intense rains that hammered the region in January,” McNally said. “The increased channel capacity and improved access for maintenance and inspections during high water events was immediately put to good use and worked as intended.”
Yuba Water officials said work on the Marysville Ring Levee has continued “in an effort to reduce flood risk for more than 12,000 Marysville residents and safeguard critical infrastructure like Adventist Health and Rideout, the region’s largest and only level-3 trauma services hospital, state highways 20 and 70 and two Union Pacific Railroad mainlines.”
As for one of Yuba Water’s most ambitious projects – a planned second spillway at New Bullards Bar Dam called the Atmospheric River Control Spillway, or ARC Spillway – officials said the agency is in the “final stages of design” and that it is “actively seeking funding partners for this project that has significant regional benefits.”
Once completed, the ARC Spillway, which could cost upwards of $200 million, would allow the agency “more flexibility to release water before large, threatening storms hit, while there is still plenty of capacity downstream,” officials said.
“With the spillway, when constructed, it’s 31-and-a-half feet lower than the current spillway,” McNally previously said. “That gives us 31-and-a-half feet additional storage in the reservoir to play with to protect. … When we see these storms coming in, it gives us time to release water downstream … to keep water off the levees.”
McNally previously said that keeping water off the levees is key to ensuring that they do not break when flooding occurs. He said reducing the amount of water that can collect next to a levee by two to three feet makes a big difference in how effective a levee can be. He said had something like the ARC Spillway been in place in 1997, the catastrophic flood that affected the region may never have occurred.
“We’re talking about a two- to three-foot reduction which doesn’t seem like a lot. … What difference could that make? Well, it makes a lot of difference because of hydrostatic forces. … We use the analogy of, remember as a kid when you’d swim to the bottom of an 8-foot swimming pool and if you go down 5 feet or so, it’s OK,” McNally said. “But when you get down to 7 or 8 feet, it really starts to hurt your ears. Just that difference of a couple feet, the levees experience the same thing. The higher that water is on the levees … that’s what really causes failures. … It’s through these hydrostatic pressures that exert themselves on the sides of the levees. So that’s really what we’re hoping to achieve, is to keep the water down as far as we can on tops of the levees.”