The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved a $3 million line of credit Tuesday for costs related to the Bear River Setback Levee.

The approval of the credit will allow Reclamation District 817 to cover contractor and construction management costs related to the levee in advance of the district receiving reimbursement from the California Department of Water Resources’ Flood System Repair Program, which funded 90% of the project, officials said.

