During its board of directors meeting on Tuesday, Yuba Water Agency was given the go ahead to co-sponsor a bill in the state Legislature that assists in the continued effort to help secure funds for research and improved forecasting.
Scripps Institute of Oceanography (Scripps) has been coordinating an effort to get a coalition of water agencies to support the legislation as part of its continued mission to bring in additional state and federal funding to advance atmospheric river research and improve forecasting for a variety of purposes, according to a staff report.
“We’ve had some success securing state budget funding to advance the research that Scripps is doing and we’re using day to day,” Adam Robin, government relations manager for Yuba Water Agency, said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re also contributing to that effort. So the co-sponsorship proposal before you today is really an extension and outgrowth of all of that work.”
Robin later explained a little background about the research program to the board.
“Department of Water Resources’ Atmospheric River Research program was founded by legislation signed by Gov. (Jerry) Brown back in 2015,” Robin said. “That was a time when really this effort was just taking off. You had water agencies, the state, and Scripps Institute of Oceanography just beginning a set of coordinated interrelated efforts to better understand what’s going on (with) atmospheric rivers and really look toward the future of how we might be able to operationalize insights gained from that type of research.”
Robin said the establishment of the program along with significant state budget funding allocations over the years has helped to advance the state of that research.
“Today, state water agencies around the state, including Yuba Water Agency, are really starting to apply that research to our water management practices,” Robin said. “It enhances water supply availability. It enhances our ability to reduce flood risks in our community. And as we look forward, it’s really foundational to so much of what we’re trying to do around the state with respect to water management.”
Assembly Bill 2078, the legislation in which Yuba Water’s board of directors decided to co-sponsor at Tuesday’s meeting, seeks to update the name of the relevant state program within the Department of Water Resources to “Atmospheric Rivers Research and Forecast Improvement Program,” the staff report said.
The bill, which was authored by Heath Flora, R-Turlock, also will refine the scope of the program by requiring the department to “research, develop, and implement new observations, prediction models, novel forecasting methods, and tailored decision support systems through science and technology advances, demonstration, and integration into department operations, to improve predictions of atmospheric rivers and their impacts on water supply, flooding, post-wildfire debris flows, and environmental conditions.”
Yuba Water said its partnership with Scripps includes “ongoing coordination on a wide variety of technical and policy-related issues, including engagement with a statewide coalition of water agencies, the Association of California Water Agencies and others, in support of state funding for atmospheric river research and forecast improvements.”
Yuba Water’s decision to co-sponsor the bill will allow the coalition of water districts to “secure funding” in this year’s state budget and also highlight the agency’s role in its approach to reduce flood risk and enhance water supply availability.
“Co-sponsorship of a bill goes beyond (the) typical support position on a bill. It’s where we work … to actually help advance the bill through the Legislature,” Robin said. “The benefit to the agency is that it will provide us with an opportunity to really highlight Yuba Water Agency as on the cutting edge of this type of work statewide. It’ll also support … the coalition’s efforts to secure additional funding for these purposes in this year’s state budget. It’s a complimentary policy piece to a separate effort where we’re working to secure budget resources.”
Turlock Irrigation District is the other co-sponsor of the bill.
“We really see strong support for atmospheric river research and related efforts … in the Legislature right now, so it’s great that we’re able to continue to lead this effort statewide,” Robin said.
As Robin concluded his presentation to the board of directors, he highlighted the importance of the legislation and coalition of water agencies.
“It’s important because it reflects and really builds on the good work and partnerships that we’ve developed around these issues,” Robin said. “It’s important because it’s part of this broad coalition strategy to secure initial state funding for this research in the state budget this year. And it’s an important opportunity to highlight the Yuba Water Agency’s leadership at the state level in terms of figuring out how we can do this stuff and actually apply some of this research so that it’s not just something on a shelf somewhere, but it’s actually programmed into how we manage our system.”
Randy Fletcher, vice chairman of the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors, said this work will help educate the public as to what the agency actually does.
“What a great program. Great opportunity and communication with the public as to what we do and why we do it,” Fletcher said.